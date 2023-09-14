Here Is Why Garena Postponed Free Fire India Launch Scheduled For Today

Garena has stated that the reason for postponing the Free Fire India launch is to ensure that they can provide the "best possible experience to all of our Free Fire India fans" right from the start.

"In addition to refining the gameplay, we are taking some time to fully complete our localization of the Free Fire India experience," the company stated in a press release.

Originally set for release on September 5th, Free Fire India promises Indian players a unique gaming experience tailored exclusively to their preferences. The game will include varifeatures designed to encourage safe, healthy, and enjoyable gameplay.

One noteworthy feature is a robust verification system intended to facilitate parental supervision. This addition aims to reassure parents concerned about their children's gaming habits by giving them the ability to monitor and control their child's in-game activities, creating a secure gaming environment.

Additionally, Free Fire India will introduce gameplay restrictions and 'take a break' reminders to promote responsible gaming practices. These features will serve as valuable tools to encourage a balanced and enjoyable gaming experience for all players.

Garena had announced that Free Fire India will be an India-exclusive app, with features and content that are specific to the local market. Garena first announced the launch of Free Fire India on August 31, roping in former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni as its brand ambassador. Dhoni will also be featured in-game as a playable character called 'Thala'.

Besides Dhoni, football captain Sunil Chhetri, badminton champion Saina Nehwal, tennis legend Leander Paes, and Kabbadi champion Rahul Chaudhari are other Indian sports stars to feature as characters