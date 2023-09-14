Kerala News LIVE: Puthuppally Byelection Begins; Massive Crowd Witnessed In 182 Booths

Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy's name was seen as number 647 in the voter list of Georgian Public School booth number 126. Oommen Chandy's name has been cut using a pen. When a voter dies, it takes time to remove the name of the person.

7.50 AM: Puthuppally byelection begins; Massive crowd witnessed in 182 booths

The first election in Puthuppally in 53 years will take place without Oommen Chandy's name appearing on the ballot. The voting process started at 7 AM and will last until 6 PM. Election results will be announced on September 8. There are 1,76,417 voters in the constituency. In the first phase, a large number of people turned to the polling booths to cast their votes.





