CM MK Stalin's Speech On Hindu Marriages Resurfaces On Social Media Amid Sanatan Dharma Controversy | WATCH

Watch the video here:

Chandrayaan-3 mission: After Pragyan Rover, ISRO sets Vikram Lander on 'sleep mode'; check details

In the video, which abruptly ends at one minute and forty seconds, Stalin mocks Hindu marriages, highlighting certain aspects of the ceremony. He describes how the bride and groom are seated on the ground during the marriage, near the priest or Iyer who conducts the ceremony. He humorously narrates the sequence of events, including the smoke from the sacred fire causing tears, and the priest chanting mantras that he finds perplexing and distasteful.

The video gained traction on social media, drawing both support and criticism for its content.

This resurfaced video comes in the midst of another controversy involving Udhayanidhi Stalin, who faced backlash for his remarks on Sanatan Dharma, likening it to diseases like malaria and dengue and calling for its eradication. These remarks led to sharp responses from BJP senior leaders directed at Udhayanidhi and his father, MK Stalin.





Chandrayaan-3's Vikram Lander lifts off, soft lands successfully on Moon for second time: ISRO