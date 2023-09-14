Taaler Bora To Payesh: 7 MUST Try Bengali Foods On Janmasthami

(MENAFN- Asianet) Janmashtami 2023: Taaler Bora or Palmyra Fritters and Payesh (Milk-rice puddin) are 7 dishes that are served as Bhog and also consumed during Janmashtami celebrations
Janmashtami is a special festival celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna. Taaler Bora, Payesh, Narkel Naru are special Bengali dishes made on this occasion and served to the Lord
This orange-favored cousin of the Bengali Rosogolla is better in taste and is simmered in sugary syrup and offered to Lord Krishna
Coconut is shredded and mixed with sugar and given the shape of balls to make this delicisweet
Janmashtami is incomplete without Payesh. Payesh and birthdays are synonymwhen it comes to Bengali families, hence the birth of Lord Krishna is also celebrated with Payesh
Palmyra fritters are fried to make this yummy seasonal delicacy and offered to Lord Krishna
Malpua, a sweet pancake is prepared by frying a thick batter and soaking it in sugar syrup, Malpua symbolizes Krishna's love for sweets
The Rosogolla, soft Chenna balls dipped in sugar syrup- a must in Bengali celebrations such that it is mandatory in
Janmashtami too
Gujiya, a delectable Indian sweet, holds significance during Janmashtami, Lord Krishna's birth celebration
Patisapta is a delicisweet crepe filled with coconut and jaggery, representing the diversity of Indian sweets cherished during celebrations like Janmashtami
