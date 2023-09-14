Taaler Bora To Payesh: 7 MUST Try Bengali Foods On Janmasthami

Janmashtami is a special festival celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna. Taaler Bora, Payesh, Narkel Naru are special Bengali dishes made on this occasion and served to the Lord

This orange-favored cousin of the Bengali Rosogolla is better in taste and is simmered in sugary syrup and offered to Lord Krishna

Coconut is shredded and mixed with sugar and given the shape of balls to make this delicisweet

Janmashtami is incomplete without Payesh. Payesh and birthdays are synonymwhen it comes to Bengali families, hence the birth of Lord Krishna is also celebrated with Payesh

Palmyra fritters are fried to make this yummy seasonal delicacy and offered to Lord Krishna

Malpua, a sweet pancake is prepared by frying a thick batter and soaking it in sugar syrup, Malpua symbolizes Krishna's love for sweets

The Rosogolla, soft Chenna balls dipped in sugar syrup- a must in Bengali celebrations such that it is mandatory in

Janmashtami too



Gujiya, a delectable Indian sweet, holds significance during Janmashtami, Lord Krishna's birth celebration

Patisapta is a delicisweet crepe filled with coconut and jaggery, representing the diversity of Indian sweets cherished during celebrations like Janmashtami