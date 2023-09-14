Asia Cup 2023: Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli And Ishan Kishan Drop Catches In The First 20 Balls Against Nepal

With their premier fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, unavailable for this Group A encounter against Nepal, the responsibility fell on the experienced shoulders of Mohammed Shami to kickstart the proceedings for the Men in Blue. Shami, who was omitted from India's XI in their much-anticipated clash against Pakistan, nearly had an instant impact as he induced a leading edge from Kushal Bhurtel's bat on the penultimate ball of the opening over.

However, the opportunity to send Bhurtel packing was squandered by Shreyas Iyer, who couldn't hold onto the catch, marking an inauspicistart for India. Iyer's missed chance was followed by a glaring error from former Indian captain Virat Kohli, who dropped a straightforward catch off the first delivery of Mohammed Siraj's over. This uncharacteristic lapse by Kohli, typically known for his fielding prowess, granted Aasif Sheikh an early reprieve in only the second over of Nepal's innings. Adding to India's misery, Bhurtel managed to secure a boundary off Shami's third over, compounding their early woes.

