Yoon Hyun Min, Baek Jin Hee Part Ways After 7 Years As A 'Couple'

According to a report by Sports DongA, the management company of Yoon Hyun Min, in a statement, said, "It is true that Hyun-min Yoon and Baek Jin-hee have broken up. Rather than a couple, the two are rooting for each other as colleagues. It must have been a hard decision since they have dated for so long. We are sure there are feelings of disappointment. We hope fans bless them with support and encouragement."

Artist agency of Baek Jin Hee also verified the news, explaining, "The two have broken up given the busy schedule of each of them they decided to break up and move on as good colleagues in the future." Rumours regarding the K-drama star-couple separation began circulating last month, but there was no official confirmation initially.

For those unaware, Yoon Hyun Min and Baek Jin Hee sparked romance rumours during the filming of their hit K drama show, My Daughter GeumWol, in 2015, and by March 2016, they had publicly confirmed their relationship. Their love story quickly captured the hearts of fans who admired their on-screen chemistry.

Yoon Hyun Min, who started his career as a professional baseball player before transitioning into the entertainment industry, made his big screen debut in 2007 through the musical Spring Awakening. He gained recognition through several dramas such as Heartless City, A Witch's Love, and many more. However, his lead role in My Daughter GeumWol quickly catapulted him to stardom. He continued to impress viewers with his roles in Witch at Court, Tale of Fairy, and My Holo Love, and most recently, he starred in Bora! Deborah with Yoo In Na.

On the other hand, Baek Jin Hee gained recognition for the portrayal of Empress Tanashiri in the sageuk drama Empress Ki. Her on-screen chemistry with Yoon Hyun Min in My Daughter GeumWol led to remarkable success, earning high ratings in double digits across South Korea in 2016. Baek Jin Hee plays a lead role in the K-drama The Real Has Come.

