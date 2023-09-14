G20 Summit: Inside The Control Room That Watches Over New Delhi (WATCH)

(MENAFN- Asianet) As New Delhi gears up to host the G20 summit, the safety of visiting dignitaries is paramount. There are eyes scanning every nook and corner for threats and suspiciactivity. AsiNews Network visited the integrated control room operated by the New Delhi Municipal Corporation to understand how over 500 cameras and 53 smart poles cover Lutyens' Delhi. The control centre monitors activity at key points. Be it a gathering of people or a traffic blockade, this centre keeps watch and initiates action. The national capital has an eye in the sky, as India confidently hosts the G20 leaders and dignitaries. Dhanesh Ravindran reports
