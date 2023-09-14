Xiaomi Uniblade Trimmer Launched In India For Rs 1,499; Here's Why You Should Buy It

As promised, it has introduced the Xiaomi Uniblade Trimmer, which boasts an IPX7 rating and a runtime of up to 60 minutes. With a stainless steel blade that can cut hair from 0.25 to 8.5 millimetres, it offers a flexible 3-way shaving head for both short and long hair. It utilises skin-friendly mesh blades and works on both beards and moustaches.

With the UniBlade's rotating crank, users may adjust their grooming practise to suit their preferences, from stubble to a clean shave. It is also simple to clean and has a long-lasting battery. It promises to run for 60 minutes on a 600mAh battery and charges completely in 1.5 hours using a Type-C connector.







Additionally, it contains a Battery level display to help you know if the trimmer need a quick charge or not. The travel lock prevents the trimmer from accidentally turning on, which may be useful, especially if you're travelling and the trimmer is tucked away beneath your travel bag.



The Trimmer, its head, an adjustable trimming comb, one protective cover, a charging cord, and two brochures explaining further functionality are all included in the box.



The Xiaomi Uniblade Trimmer costs Rs 1,499 and is sold with a one-year guarantee on its website, mi.com, as well as Amazon and Flipkart. It could also be accessible offline at Mi Home retailers. It only comes in a matte-finish, one shade of black.

