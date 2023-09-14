Thursday, 14 September 2023 01:43 GMT

Earth To Mars: 8 Planets; Time Taken By Sun Rays To Reach Each Planet


(MENAFN- Asianet) Sunlight takes varying time to reach each planet, Let's see how much time Sunlight takes to reach the 8 planets



Mercury takes approximately 4.5 minutes for sunlight to reach it from the Sun



Venus requires around 6 minutes for sunlight to travel from the Sun to its surface



Earth receives sunlight in approximately 8 minutes, making it a common reference for the speed of light



Mars experiences sunlight in roughly 12.5 minutes after it leaves the Sun



Jupiter, the largest planet, receives sunlight after about 43 minutes of travel from the Sun



Saturn, known for its magnificent rings, gets sunlight in approximately 1 hour and 13 minutes



Uranus, a distant ice giant, takes roughly 2 hours and 24 minutes to receive sunlight



Neptune, the farthest major planet, experiences sunlight after about 4 hours and 8 minutes of travel from the Sun



Pluto, considered a dwarf planet, receives sunlight in approximately 5 hours and 32 minutes after it leaves the Sun

