Sunlight takes varying time to reach each planet, Let's see how much time Sunlight takes to reach of the 8 planets

Mercury takes approximately 4.5 minutes for sunlight to reach it from the Sun

Verequires around 6 minutes for sunlight to travel from the Sun to its surface

Earth receives sunlight in approximately 8 minutes, making it a common reference for the speed of light

Mars experiences sunlight in roughly 12.5 minutes after it leaves the Sun

Jupiter, the largest planet, receives sunlight after about 43 minutes of travel from the Sun

Saturn, known for its magnificent rings, gets sunlight in approximately 1 hour and 13 minutes

Uranus, a distant ice giant, takes roughly 2 hours and 24 minutes to receive sunlight

Neptune, the farthest major planet, experiences sunlight after about 4 hours and 8 minutes of travel from the Sun

Pluto, considered a dwarf planet, receives sunlight in approximately 5 hours and 32 minutes after it leaves the Sun