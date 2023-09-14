One Terrorist Killed In An Encounter In Jammu & Kashmir's Reasi

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, ADGP Jammu wrote: "Encounter started at #Reasi on the basis of #Police input regarding presence of 02 terrorists . Encounter going on in Gali Sohab in Tuli area of #Chassana. Police and Army on the job."

The operation is still ongoing and the security forces are trying to eliminate out the remaining terrorist.

Reasi district is located in the Jammu region of Jammu and Kashmir.

Hindu pilgrimage centres including Vaishno Devi, Shiv Khori, Baba Dhansar, and Siyad Baba Waterfall are among its well-known attractions.

The district is also home to a large lithium reserve, which is considered to be of the best quality in the world.

The encounter in Reasi is the most recent in a string of clashes in Jammu and Kashmir between security personnel and militants. The frequency of these encounters in the area has significantly increased in recent months.

