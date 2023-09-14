Earth To Mars: 8 Planets And Their Ages

Mars to Earth are 8 planets of the solar system with Pluto being the dwarf planet. Let's find out the age of each of these planets

Mercury is believed to have formed about 4.6 billion years ago, around the same time as the rest of the solar system

Veis also thought to have formed around 4.6 billion years ago, shortly after the formation of the Sun

Earth's age is estimated to be about 4.54 billion years, based on radiometric dating of rocks and minerals

Mars is believed to have formed around 4.6 billion years ago, similar to Mercury and Venus

Jupiter is thought to have formed around 4.6 billion years ago, shortly after the birth of the Sun

Saturn is believed to have formed around the same time as Jupiter, approximately 4.6 billion years ago

Urais estimated to have formed around 4.6 billion years ago, similar to Jupiter and Saturn

Neptune, like Uranus, is believed to have formed around 4.6 billion years ago, shortly after the formation of the solar system

Pluto is a dwarf planet. Its exact age is more challenging to determine precisely, but it is thought to be around the same age as the solar system, roughly 4.6 billion years old