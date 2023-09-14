Earth To Mars: 8 Planets And Their Ages

(MENAFN- Asianet) Mars to Earth are 8 planets of the solar system with Pluto being the dwarf planet. Let's find out the age of each of these planets
Mercury is believed to have formed about 4.6 billion years ago, around the same time as the rest of the solar system
Veis also thought to have formed around 4.6 billion years ago, shortly after the formation of the Sun
Earth's age is estimated to be about 4.54 billion years, based on radiometric dating of rocks and minerals
Mars is believed to have formed around 4.6 billion years ago, similar to Mercury and Venus
Jupiter is thought to have formed around 4.6 billion years ago, shortly after the birth of the Sun
Saturn is believed to have formed around the same time as Jupiter, approximately 4.6 billion years ago
Urais estimated to have formed around 4.6 billion years ago, similar to Jupiter and Saturn
Neptune, like Uranus, is believed to have formed around 4.6 billion years ago, shortly after the formation of the solar system
Pluto is a dwarf planet. Its exact age is more challenging to determine precisely, but it is thought to be around the same age as the solar system, roughly 4.6 billion years old
