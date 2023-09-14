Idli To Medu Vada: 6 Popular Breakfasts In South India

(MENAFN- Asianet) Deep-fried Medu Vada and Idli are the iconic South Indian Breakfast. Most batters are made tastier with an aromatic tempering of curry leaves, urad dal, and mustard seeds. Upma is yet another popular breakfast delicacy from the South. From Idli to Medu Vada, these are 6 popular breakfasts in South India.
Idli is a traditional, savoury Indian cake served hot with sambhar and chutney. Here are 6 popular breakfasts in South India.
Upma is a wholesome Indian breakfast with dry semolina or rice flour, cooked into a thick porridge blended with veggies.
Uttapam, made with a batter of rice and lentils, is fried and topped with onions, tomatoes, carrots, chiles, and corn.
Appam is a tasty and popular Indian bowl-shaped pancake made from rice flour batter and coconut milk served with chutney and sambar.
Pesarattu dis made with ground mung bean and batter, loaded with ginger, cumin seeds, onions, and green chillies.
Medu Vada is a savoury doughnut snack made with black lentils, fenugreek, cumin, pepper, chilli, and ginger.
