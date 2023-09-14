G20 Summit: Online Food Deliveries Will Not Be Allowed From September 8-10

Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) SS Yadav stated during a news conference that "Essential services such as postal, medical, and sample collections by path labs will be allowed throughout Delhi."

“Online delivery services will not be allowed but medicine delivery will be allowed," Yadav added.

These include commercial delivery from Amazon or other locations as well as deliveries made by cloud kitchens or restaurants.

Additionally, during the specified dates, commercial activities are prohibited in the New Delhi area. Police in Delhi will permit admission for travellers who have come wanting to stay in hotels if they have valid plane or train tickets and booking documentation. They will be permitted access, he continued, albeit there may be delays of up to 15 minutes owing to security measures at that time.

On September 9–10, the G20 Leaders' Summit will take place in the Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre, formerly known as Pragati Maidan, among other significant venues.

Since taking over the G20 chair on December 1, 2022, India has held a significant number of meetings under the group's several tracks, which will come to a head at the summit in New Delhi on September 9–10 of this year.

The group of G20 countries comprises 19 nations including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkiye, United Kingdom, United States and the European Union.

