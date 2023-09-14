Why Locals Are Urging Usage Of E-Autos In UNESCO Heritage Site Of Hampi

Monuments in Hampi, like the Hare Shankara Dwara and the entrance to Sri Krishna Temple, are getting harmed by tourist buses and big vehicles. Young locals want eco-friendly autos to be used instead to protect these sites and create work opportunities.

Back in 2002, UNEstepped in when the Hare Shankara entrance gate at Talwar Ghat was damaged. They told the Central Archaeology Department to protect these important monuments. But despite efforts like using iron rods and having guards, vehicles near these heritage spots keep causing problems.

To tackle these issues and safeguard the monuments, the Hampi Development Authority introduced battery-powered vehicles between Gejjala Mandapam and the Vijaya Vitthala Temple. This way, they're trying to stop monument damage and offer eco-friendly travel options for tourists.

KM Santhosh, the leader of the CITU Amalgamated Auto Drivers Association in Hospet, said, "LPG and electrical autos should be allowed to run from Gejjala Mandapam to Vijaya Vitthala Temple in Hampi. This will also benefit the tourists. Besides, auto drivers will also get employment from tourism."

There's also a push to let LPG and electric autos run in Hampi from Gejjala Mandapam to the Vijaya Vitthala Temple. Supported by the RTO office, this idea aims to help tourists, create jobs for local youth, protect the environment, and boost tourism. All while keeping the beloved Hampi monuments safe from damage caused by heavy vehicles.

Two residents of Kamalapur, Chandru and Naveen stated, "Heavy vehicles are causing problems in Hampi. Therefore, if environment-friendly autos are allowed to run, it will be beneficial for the youth likewho are unemployed without work. Driving autos is prohibited near the Vijaya Vitthala temple memorial. Instead, if environment-friendly autos are allowed to run, employment will also be generated from tourism."