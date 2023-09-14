Zinnia To Verbana: 7 Flowers That Attract Butterflies

(MENAFN- Asianet) Zinnia to Verbana are 7 flowers that attract butterflies. From Zinnia's vibrant colors to Verbena's continusummer blooms, these plants offer nectar-rich rewards for butterflies. Milkweed, a monarch's favorite, is essential, while Lantana, Black-eyed Susan, Coneflower, and Butterfly Bush complete the butterfly-friendly ensemble
Their vibrant colors red, orange, pink, are a favorite among butterflies, they offer nectar-rich blooms and a wide landing platform, making it easy for butterflies to feed
Lantana's multicolored flower heads produce an abundance of nectar, drawing in butterflies with their sweet scent
These cheerful yellow perennials with dark centers are a butterfly delight. Their daisy-like flowers offer easy access to nectar and are particularly attractive
Verbena's clusters of small, fragrant flowers are a butterfly magnet. Their continublooming throughout the summer provides a steady source of nectar
The butterfly bush is a superstar in butterfly gardens. Its long spikes of fragrant, colorful blossoms are rich in nectar and can lure numerbutterfly species
Coneflowers, with their striking purple petals and prominent seed heads, are a favorite among many butterfly species
As the primary host plant for monarch butterfly larvae, milkweed is crucial in any butterfly garden
