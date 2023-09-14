Zinnia To Verbana: 7 Flowers That Attract Butterflies

Zinnia to Verbana are 7 flowers that attract butterflies with their vibrant colors, continublooms, and nectar-rich rewards

Their vibrant colors red, orange, pink, are a favorite among butterflies, they offer nectar-rich blooms and a wide landing platform, making it easy for butterflies to feed

Lantana's multicolored flower heads produce an abundance of nectar, drawing in butterflies with their sweet scent

These cheerful yellow perennials with dark centers are a butterfly delight. Their daisy-like flowers offer easy access to nectar and are particularly attractive

Verbena's clusters of small, fragrant flowers are a butterfly magnet. Their continublooming throughout the summer provides a steady source of nectar

The butterfly bush is a superstar in butterfly gardens. Its long spikes of fragrant, colorful blossoms are rich in nectar and can lure numerbutterfly species

Coneflowers, with their striking purple petals and prominent seed heads, are a favorite among many butterfly species

As the primary host plant for monarch butterfly larvae, milkweed is crucial in any butterfly garden