Dosa To Biryani: 6 Popular Foods In South India

(MENAFN- Asianet) South Indian cuisine is one of the most popular native cuisines of India. It is primarily a combination of the food of the five states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Here are 6 popular foods in South India, from Dto Biryani.
Dis made with fermented rice and lentil batter smeared on a pan stuffed with veggies. Here are 6 popular foods in South India.
Idli gets steamed and cooked with a batter of fermented rice and lentils served with chutney and sambar.
Medu Vada is a circular brown, doughnut-like food delicacy served with chutneys and sambar.
Fish Molee is made with marinated fish in a gravy infused with coconut milk and spices, served with appams.
It is an authentic rice-based kheer made with rice cooked with milk, ghee and sugar.
Hyderabadi Biryani is made and cooked with rice, marinated meat and spices in a handi with soaked rice.
MENAFN14092023007385015968ID1107066422
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.