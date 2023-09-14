Dosa To Biryani: 6 Popular Foods In South India

Dis made with fermented rice and lentil batter smeared on a pan stuffed with veggies. Here are 6 popular foods in South India.

Idli gets steamed and cooked with a batter of fermented rice and lentils served with chutney and sambar.

Medu Vada is a circular brown, doughnut-like food delicacy served with chutneys and sambar.

Fish Molee is made with marinated fish in a gravy infused with coconut milk and spices, served with appams.

It is an authentic rice-based kheer made with rice cooked with milk, ghee and sugar.

Hyderabadi Biryani is made and cooked with rice, marinated meat and spices in a handi with soaked rice.