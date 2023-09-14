5 Incredible Hair Friendly Foods That Can Aid In Growth Of Shiny Locks

ALSO READ: Weight Loss bounty: 5 factors why Black Coffee is must-have for losing kilograms

Here are 5 hair-friendly foods to aid you in the growth and care of shiny locks:

1. Salmon:

Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, salmon helps nourish the hair follicles and promote hair growth. Omega-3s also reduce inflammation on the scalp, which can prevent hair loss and dandruff.

2. Spinach:

Spinach is loaded with iron, vitamins A and C, and folate. Iron deficiency can lead to hair loss, so incorporating iron-rich foods like spinach into your diet can help maintain healthy hair.

3. Eggs:

Eggs are a fantastic source of protein, which is crucial for hair growth since hair is primarily made up of protein. They also contain biotin, a B vitamin essential for hair health.

4. Berries:

Berries like strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries are rich in antioxidants, which help protect hair follicles from damage. They also contain vitamin C, which assists in collagen production, a protein that supports hair structure.

5. Sweet Potatoes:

Packed with beta-carotene, sweet potatoes promote the production of vitamin A in the body. Vitamin A helps maintain a healthy scalp and encourages the growth of hair.

