ODI World Cup 2023: Gautam Gambhir's Surprising Choices For India's Squad

Gambhir's specialist batting options comprised Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, and KL Rahul. Ishan Kishan was selected as the wicket-keeper, while Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma missed out on a spot in the squad. In the all-rounders category, Gambhir included Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, and Washington Sundar. Kuldeep Yadav was picked as the third spin bowling option.

In the fast bowling department, Gambhir went with the familiar trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Mohammed Shami. However, the surprising choice was Prasidh Krishna, who recently returned from injury and featured against Ireland, while Shardul Thakur was left out.

