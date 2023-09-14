WATCH: Harish Salve, Former Solicitor General Of India, Gets Married For 3Rd Time In London

According to reports, among those who attended his private wedding to Trina were Gopichand Hinduja, Chairman of the Hinduja Group, former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi, his girlfriend, model Ujjwala Raut, billionaire businessman Sri Prakash Lohia of Indonesia, steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal, and industrialist Sunil Bharti Mittal.

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani flew to London attend the wedding.

Also Read |

Chandrayaan-3's Vikram Lander lifts off, soft lands successfully on Moon for second time: ISRO

This is the 68-year-old senior lawyer's third marriage. He divorced his first wife Meenakshi in 2020 and married Caroline Brossard.

Salve and Meenakshi got separated in June 2020. They have two daughters Sakshi and Saaniya.

Also Read |

G20 Summit: New Park in Delhi showcasing sculptures of member state's national animals to be inaugurated today

Salve has been involved in a number of well-known cases, such as the one involving Kulbhushan Jadhav.

He also brought up the 2002 hit-and-run incident involving superstar Salman Khan, who had already received a five-year prison term. As a result of the Bombay High Court's ruling in December 2015, he was later acquitted of all charges.

In 2015, Salve was awarded one of India's highest honour, the Padma Bhushan. He served as the Solicitor General of India from November 1999 to 2002 and was appointed as the Queen's Counsel for the courts of Wales and England in January.

Also Read |

Who was N Valarmathi, the voice behind Chandrayaan-3 launch countdown, passes away at 64