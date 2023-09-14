Urvashi Rautela Brutally Attacked By Netizens For Sharing Pakistani Cricketer Naseem Shah's Photo

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's New York gateway takes inteby storm

Interestingly, this is not the first time Urvashi Rautela has made headlines for allegedly showing interest in Pakistani cricketer Naseem Shah. During the 2022 Asia Cup in too, the actress was smiling in the stands after the sublime spell of Naseem Shah against India. A video of the same had also gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile, Urvashi Rautela has been the target of trolls for a long time now, who often accuse her of 'harassing' Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant. Earlier this year in 2023, when the cricketer met with an accident, Urvashi shared a black and white photo featuring Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital of Mumbai and Medical Research Institute, where Pant got admitted. It had left netizens upset who accused her of mental harassment.

Reportedly, Urvashi and Rishabh Pant dated each other in the past but parted ways on an ugly note. However, Pant has often maintained that he does not know the Bollywood diva. Meanwhile, on the work front, Urvashi Rautela has reportedly been roped in for an item number in Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule. However, there is no official announcement regarding the same so far.

