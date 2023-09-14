'Can't Wait For This New Chapter...': Jasprit Bumrah Welcomes Son With Heart-Warming Instagram Post

While Bumrah holds a significant role in the Indian cricket team, particularly with the upcoming ODI World Cup in sight, he recently made a triumphant return to international cricket after a nearly year-long hiadue to a back injury. His impressive performance in a T20I series against Ireland earned him a swift recall to the Indian squad for the Asia Cup. Although Bumrah participated in India's opening match against Pakistan, he didn't get the opportunity to bowl due to persistent rain interrupting the game.

Subsequently, news surfaced that Bumrah would miss the second match against Nepal as he opted to be by his wife Sanjana's side during the birth of their child. Nevertheless, Bumrah will make his return to the Indian squad and be eligible for selection starting from the Super 4 stage.

It is crucial for the Indian team to provide Bumrah with sufficient match practice, as he remains one of the team's invaluable assets, especially in their pursuit of the ODI World Cup trophy.

Also Read:

BCCI annual general meeting to be held in Goa: Key decisions await on IPL council and selection committee