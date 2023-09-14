Rasgulla To Kheer-7 Sweet Dishes For Janmashtami

Janmashtami celebrates Lord Krishna's birth, who is said to love sweets. Sweets are important to Janmashtami festivities.

Here are seven sweet dishes commonly prepared on this day.



Gopalkala is a savoury, sweet dish made with poha, yoghurt, and fruits like cucumber and banana. It's a special dish made on Janmashtami to celebrate Lord Krishna's playful nature.



Malpua is a deep-fried pancake made from flour, milk, and sugar batter. It's often served with a drizzle of sugar syrup or a sprinkle of cardamom and nuts.

This traditional dish contains freshly churned butter and crystallized sugar. Lord Krishna is known for his love of butter, and this sweet dish is a symbolic offering to him.



Peda is a classic Indian sweet made from condensed milk flavoured with cardamom. It can be garnished with chopped nuts and saffron strands.



Kheer is prepared with rice, milk, sugar, and flavoured with cardamom or saffron. It's a beloved dessert in Indian cuisine and is often made as an offering during festivals.



Churma Ladoo is made from coarsely ground wheat flour, ghee, and jaggery. These round sweets are often offered to Lord Krishna and are a popular Janmashtami treat.



Soft and spongy dumplings made from chhena (fresh cottage cheese) and soaked in sugar syrup, Rasgulla is a favorite sweet dish for many celebrations, including Janmashtami.

