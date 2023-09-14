Is 'Kiki' Singer Drake Single? Know Details

ALSO READ: Rajinikanth Vs Shah Rukh Khan: 'Jailer' gets OTT release date same date as Jawan is releasing

Drake is on tour for his latest album, It's All a Blur, and all sorts of news surrounds him during this time. During one of his shows in the US, the singer completed his show and decided to interact with the audience there. It was when he talked about being happily single. It is rare to get official footage from a concert many times. From one of the VIRAL fanmade video clip shorts on YouTube, we learnt that the rapper is single and ready to mingle. Drake initiated this candid conversation by saying, "I am so glad I am single on this tour because I just do not have to feel guilty. Imagine if I was married to some sh**". The rapper talked about what it would be like if he was married to someone while on tour.

In the end, he closed by revealing, "I am so glad I am single, ready to mingle, by the way, ready to mingle." It attracted the loudest cheer from his fans. Not only does this confirm his relationship status, but we also know that he is open to flings at this point in his life.

