Thursday, 14 September 2023 01:40 GMT

7 OTT Series That Coincide With World Sexual Health Day


9/14/2023 4:50:19 AM

(MENAFN- Asianet) World Sexual Health Day 2023: Modern Love, Sex Education, Special are 7 OTT series and shows that throws light on sexual health.
World Sexual Health Day, observed on September 4th, advocates for comprehensive sexual education, destigmatizes sexual health issues, encourages safe practices, and promotes sexual well-being and rights worldwide



World Sexual Health Day 2023: Modern Love, Sex Education, Special are 7 OTT series and shows that throws light on sexual health



Featuring characters teetering on the edge of psychopathic inclinations, the narratives delve into the multitude of emotions that drive crimes born of intense passion



The short films in the anthology explore the themes of Love, sex, desire



The narrative unfolds to celebrate the joy found in contemporary relationships unafraid to embrace their most profound and idiosyncratic desires



A series inspired by the acclaimed New York Times column that delves into the intricacies of human relationships, the complexities of love, and the connections that bind us



In the second installment of the celebrated series, each short film explores themes of sex, desire, love and Lust



This teen drama is on a teenager, who joins forces with a fellow high school student to establish a discreet sex therapy clinic right within the confines of their school



This Netflix series is based on a man with cerebral palsy who also comes out as Gay. It celebrates and acknowledges the intersectionality of sexuality

MENAFN14092023007385015968ID1107066399

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search