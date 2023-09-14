Ishaan Khatter Finds Love Again In New Model After Breakup With Ananya Panday? Here's What We Know

ALSO READ: Rana Daggubati has to say THIS on 'Jai Bhim-National Awards' controversy

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter previously dated. Although they never publicly acknowledged their relationship, the two were said to have been dating for a while. The actors, however, split up in 2022. Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya are allegedly dating right now.

Ishaan Khatter was most recently spotted on the job in Phone Bhoot alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Katrina Kaif. The "Beyond the Clouds" actor recently finished filming "Pippa," a brave tank battle movie that highlights the courage of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta (played by Khatter), a former member of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron who fought on the eastern front with his siblings during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War. Additionally, he'll shortly make his Hollywood debut with 'The Perfect Couple'

