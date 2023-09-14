The incident occurred as the 52-year-old Keane was waiting for an elevator to take him down to the pitchside area. According to sources, a man confronted Keane and attempted to headbutt him, striking him in the chest and chin. Fortunately, the assailant was prevented from causing seriharm.

Footage shared on social media showed Micah Richards, Keane's Sky Sports colleague, grappling with the assailant in an effort to restrain him. However, the fan managed to leave the area before security guards arrived.

This incident took place shortly after Alejandro Garnacho appeared to secure a victory for Manchester United in the 88th minute. Keane, Richards, and former Arsenal player Theo Walcott had rushed back to the studio to assess the situation. Ultimately, Garnacho's goal was disallowed after a VAR review.

Despite Keane's historical friction with Arsenal during his playing career, he was escorted to the pitchside area where he continued his broadcasting duties.

Following the match, Sky Sports issued a statement revealing that the police are investigating the alleged assault, which saw Micah Richards attempting to defuse the situation. The Metropolitan Police in London confirmed that they are indeed investigating the incident.

The match on Sunday was highly charged, with the Emirates Stadium buzzing with excitement after 113 minutes of action. MarRashford opened the scoring for Manchester United, but Arsenal quickly responded with an equalizer just 35 seconds later, reigniting the rivalry between the two clubs. Declan Rice, a £105 million summer signing, secured a last-minute victory for Arsenal, leading to jubilation among the home crowd. Gabriel Jeadded a third goal as Manchester United searched for a late equalizer.

The longstanding tension between Roy Keane and Arsenal, particularly his feud with former Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira, has been a defining aspect of the rivalry between the two clubs over the years. Arsenal verManchester United remains one of the Premier League's most renowned rivalries, with both teams dominating the English top-flight between 1996 and 2004.

Keane and Vieira, as captains of their respective teams, were central figures in this rivalry, often setting the tone for their teams' fierce battles on the pitch. Their confrontations, including the famtunnel clash, are etched in football history.

While they have reconciled since retiring from playing, the rivalry between two of England's biggest clubs endures.