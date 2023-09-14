Dulquer Salmaan Pens Heartfelt Message For Wife Amal Sufiya; Shares Romantic Photos

Amal Sufiya may not be a familiar face in the film industry, but her grace and charm has won her a special place in the hearts of many. Fans and admirers have showered her with love and warm wishes as she celebrates her special day today.

Dulquer Salmaan, being the doting husband that he is, has maintained a heartwarming tradition of sharing heartfelt posts on social media to celebrate Amal's birthday. This year is no exception, and the actor has once again set the bar high with his touching message and romantic photos.

The love between Dulquer and Amal is evident in the pictures he shared, capturing beautiful moments that showcase their deep bond. The couple's affectionate gestures and radiant smiles reflect a love story that continues to inspire their fans.

Not only did Dulquer express his love, but several of his co-actors, including Nazriya Nazim Fahadh, also joined in to wish Amal on her special day. The couple's enduring love story and Dulquer's unwavering devotion to his wife continue to set relationship goals for many.