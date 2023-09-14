Kanchipuram Sarees To Linen-7 Jawan Star Nayanthara's Sari Collection

Jawan actress Nayanthara is known for her elegant and fashionable saree collection. Here are seven saree styles and types she has been wearing on varioccasions.

Chiffon sarees are a popular choice for their lightweight and elegant drape. Nayanthara has worn chiffon sarees with variprints and embellishments.



Nayanthara is often spotted in Kanjivaram sarees, known for their rich silk fabric and intricate designs. These sarees are a favourite among South Indian celebrities.



Nayanthara has worn designer sarees by renowned Indian fashion designers on red carpet events and award ceremonies. These sarees feature unique and contemporary designs.



Nayanthara has also sported half sarees, a traditional South Indian outfit that combines a skirt, blouse, and draped dupatta, often with vibrant colours and embroidery.



Georgette sarees are another lightweight option that offers a flowing and graceful look. They come in a variety of colors and designs.



Linen sarees are known for their comfort and simplicity. Nayanthara has occasionally chosen linen sarees for a more relaxed and casual look.



Apart from Kanjivaram, Nayanthara has been seen wearing other silk sarees like Banarasi silk and Mysore silk, which are known for their opulence and intricate craftsmanship.

