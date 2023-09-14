Janmashtami 2023? When Is Krishna Janmashtami, September 6 Or 7? Read THIS

Janmashtami Date and Time

Ashtami Tithi Begins - September 06, 2023 - 03:37 PM

Ashtami Tithi Ends - September 07, 2023 - 04:14 PM

Rohini Nakshatra Begins - September 06, 2023 - 09:20 AM

Rohini Nakshatra Ends - September 07, 2023 - 10:25 AM







Why this festival will be celebrated for two days in 2023?

The celebration of Janmashtami will be celebrated for two days as the Ashtami Tithi is going to start on September 6 at 03:37 PM and it will end on September 7, 2023 till 04:14 PM and we all know that Lord Krishna was born on Ashatmi Tithi. Rohini Nakshatra will start on September 6 at 09:20 AM, and it will conclude on September 7 till 10:25 AM. So, considering both Ashtami Tithi and Rohini Nakshatra, Janmashtami will be celebrated on September 6, 2023. Dahi Handi celebration will be held on September 7, 2023.



Janmashtami: Significance

Krishna Janmashtami holds great significance among Hindus. This day is celebrated with great grandeur across the country. Lord Krishna is an eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu and is worshipped by all. He was born to Devaki Mata and Vasudeva. Under worst circumstances, Mother Devaki gave birth to Lord Krishna at midnight when demon Kaimprisoned them. Kawas the maternal uncle of Lord Krishna, and later Lord Krishna killed him.









Krishna Janmashtami: Puja Rituals



1. People wake up early in the morning and take a bath.

2. They clean their house and also puja room. Decorate the puja room with flowers, balloons and lights.

3. People give baths to Laddoo Gopal ji and adorn him with new clothes, Mukut, Mor Pankh and jewellery,

4. Put chandan tilak and offer flowers, varisweets, and panchamrit.

5. Devotees sing devotional songs and recite Bhagavad Gita shlokas on this auspiciday.

6. They spend their entire day chanting Mantras.

7. People celebrate this day with utmost joy and happiness.







When is Janmashtami in the year 2023?

Janmashtami will be celebrated on September 6 and 7, 2023.



Why do we celebrate Janmashtami?

Lord Krishna was born on this particular day that's why we celebrate this day as Janmashtami.

