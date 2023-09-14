Iphone 15 Series To Go On Sale In India Along With Global Debut: Report

According to varimedia reports, Apple is hoping to set a new record in India by releasing its newest model. The iPhone 15, which will be produced at Foxconn's factory in Chennai, is expected to be unveiled by the technology corporation in mid-September.

Reports further stated that this strategy attempts to reduce the time gap between the Indian debut and the global release and may potentially lead to a simultanedebut in India.

Last year, Apple's Foxconn facility in Chennai commenced production of the iPhone 14 just ten days after its worldwide launch, with Indian-made iPhones reaching the market approximately a month later.

The report further notes that due to the fact that the required preparations for the iPhone 15's mass production are already underway, the time gap, if any, is anticipated to be reduced to only a few days this year. According to reports, Foxconn's Zhengzhou facility in China started producing the iPhone 15 for testing in June, and around the same time, parts started arriving at Foxconn's Indian facilities.

Additionally, Apple plans to begin shipping the iPhone 15 series handsets built in India in December 2023. These products are initially designed to satisfy local Indian market demand, which is predicted to increase dramatically over the holiday season.



