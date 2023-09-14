Amritsar Artist Crafts Giant Portrait Of US President Joe Biden Ahead Of G20 Summit | WATCH

Expressing his sentiments, Singh remarked, "He (Joe Biden) is coming to India for the first time after becomingPresident. When PM Modi went to the US, he got a rousing welcome. That time, I made up my mind that whenever thePresident comes to India, I will make thePresident painting."

WATCH: Viral video offers breathtaking aerial view of thunderstorm at 35,000 feet

Watch the video here:



He devoted ten days to creating this acrylic masterpiece of thePresident.

Jagroop Singh has previously painted portraits of President Droupadi Murmu and former Indian Presidents Pranab Mukherjee and Pratibha Patel, earning recognition and appreciation for his work.

G20 Summit 2023: Perfect platform for lifting Indian economy

Speaking about his forthcoming trips to India and Vietnam, Biden affirmed his anticipation of the visits.

During the G20 Summit in New Delhi on September 9 and 10, President Biden will commend Prime Minister Modi for his leadership in the G20 forum and address a wide array of issues, including the social implications of Russia's conflict in Ukraine.

This reaffirms thecommitment to the G20 as the foremost global forum for economic cooperation. President Biden will subsequently travel to Hanoi, Vietnam, on September 10 following his participation in the G20 Summit in New Delhi.