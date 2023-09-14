Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro To Debut On October 4; Check Out Expected Colour Options & More

The Pixel 8 will be offered in four colour options: Hazel, Obsidian, Rose, and Mint, according to varimedia reports. Three colour variants for the Pixel 8 Pro will be offered, including Bay, Obsidian, Porcelain, and Mint.



Also Read |

iPhone 15 series to go on sale in India along with global debut: Report

More details about the Pixel 8 series leaked separately. The Pixel 8 Pro is reportedly equipped with Night Sight video, according to reports. The traditional SIM card tray will apparently remain with the Pixel 8 series as well. There were rumours that Google would choose an eSIM-only option, but this will not happen.

Speaking about the price, the Pixel 8 will start at

874.25 Euros

(Rs 78,100 approx) for the base model with 128GB storage.

As for the Pixel 8 Pro, this one will come in three variants with the base 128GB to be priced at €1,235.72 (Rs 1,10,300 approx).





Also Read |

WhatsApp to roll out new toggle feature for video messaging: Report

The Pixel 8 Pro has been a part of the rumour mill for a while as well. According to reports, the new Pixel phone features a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz LTPO OLED display with a tiny hole-punch cutout for the 11-megapixel selfie camera. The Pixel 8 Pro may draw power from Google Tensor G3 SoC. The phone may also pack a 4,950mAh battery with 27W charging (wired).

Also Read |

Realme Narzo 60x 5G to launch in India on September 6; Here's what we know so far