Elon Musk's Father Worried His Son Might Be 'Assassinated', Claims Report

"It's a hit job, a shadow government-sponsored opening salvo on Elon," the elder Musk told media.

“The artillery-like softening up of the enemy before the actual attack and preparing of the ever-submissive people for the attack," he added.

And when asked whether he feared the "shadow government" could assassinate his son, he replied, "Yes."

The SpaceX CEO appears to have a strained relationship with his father and has previously called him a "terrible human being."

When Elon Musk paid $44 billion to acquire Twitter in October of last year, he faced a great deal of criticism. On the social networking site, which he just relaunched as X, he has been charged of permitting an increase in hate speech and misinformation.

Dmitry Rogozin, the former head of the Russian space agency, issued a subliminal threat against the richest man in the world in May of last year over the provision of Starlink satellite inteservice to Ukraine. At that time, Musk had joked about it, saying, "If I die under mystericircumstances, it's been nice knowin ya."

Musk's father also slammed an AI-generated pic of his son as“totally inaccurate” and shared childhood photos to prove his point. In April, Errol revealed details about his claim to have once bought a share in an emerald business in Zambia, which Elon has disputed.