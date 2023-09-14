Vicky Kaushal Reveals Secret About How He Fell In Love With Katrina Kaif

“I had trouble coming to terms with that reality that I can," he told host Nikhil Taneja.“Those factors were never the reason why I fell in love with Katrina. When I got to know the human side of her, I fell in love with her. When I got to know her, I was fully in love with her, and I knew that I would want to have her as my life companion. Nothing else matters. First, I used to feel odd getting attention from her. I used to be like 'Heh? Are you okay?' Not that I wasn't giving a lot of attention, it was mutual. For me also, being from the outside and not knowing her as a human being, she was a phenomenon. She still is. It's just that the human side also added.”

Even though she is a nice human being, Vicky said, "Shuru shuru me clearly lagta tha 'Why me?' (at first, I used to query too). The actor went on to say that he had text her to ask her out for dinner before they started dating.

Vicky claimed that from the start of their relationship, they had been very seriabout one another. The problem is that during our courtship, there was never a moment when she might say yes or no when I asked her to marry me. The seriousness of this situation was something we just realised from the start. We were aware that our goal was to find something long-lasting.

