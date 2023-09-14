'India' Or 'Bharat'? Controversy Erupts Over G20 Dinner Invite; Check Details

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh expressed his sarcastic reaction on social media, suggesting that this change in the invitation should lead to an alteration in the Constitution. He humorously proposed that Article 1 of the Constitution could now read: "Bharat, that was India, shall be a Union of States."

"Bharat" has also been used in a G20 booklet handed to foreign delegates, titled "Bharat, The Mother Of Democracy", to highlight, in India's G20 presidency, its rich democratic ethos for thousands of years.

"In Bharat that is India, taking the consent of the people in governance has been part of life since earliest recorded history," are the opening words of the booklet.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Sarma's post on social media also referred to India as the "Republic of Bharat." Sarma expressed his pride in the country's rich civilization and its forward march.

The use of "Bharat" instead of "India" in official communications and public discourse has gained attention recently, particularly after RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) chief Mohan Bhagwat's call to refer to the nation as "Bharat." This debate has raised questions about the country's official name and identity, with different political and cultural groups offering varying perspectives.

The invitation for the G20 dinner event has added fuel to this ongoing discussion, highlighting the complexities and nuances surrounding the nomenclature of the nation. The use of "Bharat" in official communication raises questions about whether it signifies a shift in the country's identity and nomenclature or is simply a matter of linguistic preference.