Bypolls 2023 Live Updates: Voting Underway In 7 Seats; Puthuppally Records 39.79% Voter Turnout Till 12 Pm

The bypolls are being held in Dumri (Jharkhand), Puthuppally (Kerala), Boxanagar and Dhanpur (Tripura), Bageshwar (Uttarakhand), Ghosi (Uttar Pradesh), and Dhupguri (West Bengal). Voting commenced at 7 am, and the results will be revealed on September 8. In five of these seats, the by-elections were necessitated by the unfortunate demise of the incumbent MLAs, while the remaining two MLAs resigned from their positions.

The INDIA constituents have unitedly thrown their support behind the dominant Samajwadi Party in Ghosi, Uttar Pradesh, aligned with the leading JMM in Dumri, Jharkhand, and rallied behind the stronger CPI(M) in Dhanpur and Boxanagar, Tripura, as well as the prominent Congress in Uttarakhand's Bageshwar. However, in West Bengal's Dhupguri and Kerala's Puthappally seats, INDIA's partner parties find themselves in direct competition against each other, making these bypolls a critical test of political strength.

Here are the LIVE updates:

1:00 PM:

Over 34% polling recorded in the by-election to Dhupguri assembly seat in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district till 11 am

12:00 AM:

40.49 per cent voter turnout was recorded at the Boxanagar Assembly constituency and 39.48 per cent turnout was registered at Dhanpur until 11 am.

11:05 AM: 26.60% voting recorded till 11 am in Kerala's Puthuppally.

Total Percentage: 26.60%

Vote Polled : 46928

Men: 4682

Women: 22246

Transgender: 0

10:00 AM: In Uttar Pradesh, voter turnout was recorded at just 9.12 per cent in the first two hours polling.

10:00 AM: Over 11.40 per cent of 2.98 lakh voters cast their votes till 9 am in the by-election to Jhanrkhand's Dumri assembly seat.