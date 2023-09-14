Congress Insults President Droupadi Murmu Over 'Republic Of Bharat' Invite; I.N.D.I.A Allies Say Govt Spooked

I.N.D.I.A allies sought to use the occasion to show how scared the government was of the newly formed alliance.

In a statement, RJD MP Manoj Jha said, "...It has just been a few weeks since we named our alliance as INDIA and BJP has started sending invitations with 'Republic of Bharat' instead of 'Republic of India'. Article 1 of the Constitution reads 'India that is Bharat'. Neither you will be able to take India fromnor Bharat..."

Congress leaders also termed the use of 'Bharat' as the“Union of States” being under under assault.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took to X to say, "So the news is indeed true. Rashtrapati Bhawan has sent out an invite for a G20 dinner on Sept 9th in the name of 'President of Bharat' instead of the usual 'President of India'. Now, Article 1 in the Constitution can read:“Bharat, that was India, shall be a Union of States.” But now even this“Union of States” is under assault."