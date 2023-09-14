7 Healthy School Lunch Box Recipes For Your Kids

Also Read:

Peanut Butter and Banana Sandwich:

Spread natural peanut butter (or an alternative like almond or sunflower seed butter) on whole-grain bread.

Add sliced bananas and a drizzle of honey if desired.

Veggie and HumWrap:

Spread humon a whole-grain wrap.

Add a variety of colourful veggies, such as shredded carrots, spinach leaves, and cherry tomatoes.

Roll it up and cut it into smaller pieces for easy eating.







Quinoa Salad:

Cook quinoa and let it cool.

Mix with diced cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, and a simple olive oil and lemon juice dressing.

Add a protein source like grilled chicken or chickpeas.

Homemade Mini Pizzas:

Use whole-grain English muffins or pita bread as the base.

Spread tomato sauce, sprinkle shredded cheese, and add toppings like diced bell peppers, olives, and mushrooms.

Bake until the cheese is melted, and pack in a lunch container.







Boiled Egg and Veggie Muffins:

Whisk eggs and mix in diced veggies (spinach, bell peppers, and onions), cheese, and a pinch of salt and pepper.

Pour the mixture into muffin cups and bake until set.

These mini frittatas are easy to pack and eat cold.

Fruit Salad with Yogurt Dip:

Prepare a colourful fruit salad with berries, melon, grapes, and apple slices.

Pack a small yoghurt container with a drizzle of honey as a dip.

Don't forget to include a healthy beverage, such as water or diluted fruit juice, and some small snacks, like a handful of nuts, yoghurt, or dark chocolate. Tailor these recipes to your child's preferences and dietary restrictions, and consider involving them in the meal planning process to make lunchtime more exciting.