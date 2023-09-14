Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner Headed For Divorce: Couple Has Faced 'Serious Problems' For Six Months

One prominent sign of suspense is Joe's decision to go without his wedding ring, a fact that often grabs attention in celebrity circles. Furthermore, the couple just sold their Miami property, which may have been motivated by a successful real estate deal rather than a desire to relocate permanently.

They began their adventure together when they initially became an item in 2016. Their whirlwind courtship resulted in an engagement in 2017 and a stunning, spontaneLas Vegas wedding in 2019, immediately following the Billboard Music Awards. They've since begun a family, with their first child due in 2020 and their second due in 2022.

Joe and Sophie have both worked in their respective fields professionally. Joe and his brothers went on a successful musical tour, while Sophie, most known for her part in "Game of Thrones," has been involved in several TV and film projects.







The precise source of their current stress is unknown since they have managed to keep their problems quiet. Despite this, insiders say Joe has been the primary carer for their two young kids for the past three months, even while on tour. Many concerns remain unanswered in this case, specifically about Sophie's role and whereabouts in this parenting arrangement. Given his rigorwork, Joe's dedication to his children raises doubts about the conditions that have led to these divorce rumours.

As spectators await more developments, it is clear that Joe and Sophie's relationship, which has experienced its fair share of ups and downs, is at a crossroads. It's unclear if this is a passing phase or a more significant turning point in their marriage.