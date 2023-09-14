Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, September 4: Check Fuel Rates In Delhi, Noida, Bengaluru And Other Cities

Meanwhile, significant price reductions have been made in Maharashtra, where petrol costs have decreased by Rs 1.01 and diesel by 97 paise. West Bengal also witnessed a drop, with petrol prices down by 48 paise and diesel by 45 paise. Similarly, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, and Chhattisgarh have all experienced reductions in both petrol and diesel rates.

However, Himachal Pradesh has seen an increase of 24 paise in petrol prices and 21 paise in diesel. Jharkhand recorded a 22 paise increase in petrol and a 21 paise increase in diesel costs. In Uttar Pradesh, petrol prices have risen by 18 paise, along with a corresponding increase in diesel prices.

In India, fuel prices are determined by oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum. These rates are adjusted daily based on global crude oil prices.

Bengaluru

Petrol price: Rs 101.94

Diesel price: Rs 87.89

Chandigarh

Petrol price: Rs 96.20

Diesel price: Rs 84.26

Chennai

Petrol price: Rs 102.86

Diesel price: Rs 94.46

Gurugram

Petrol price: Rs 96.84

Diesel price: Rs 89.72

Kolkata

Petrol price: Rs 106.03

Diesel price: Rs 92.76

Lucknow

Petrol price: Rs 96.57

Diesel price: Rs 89.76

Mumbai

Petrol price: Rs 106.31

Diesel price: Rs 94.27

New Delhi

Petrol price: Rs 96.72

Diesel price: Rs 89.62

Noida

Petrol price: Rs 96.79

Diesel price: Rs 89.96