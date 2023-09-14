Kerala News LIVE: Rain Update: Holiday For Educational Institutions In Konni Taluk; Heavy Rainfall Expected

8.04 AM:

Rain update: Holiday for educational institutions in Konni Taluk; Heavy rainfall expected

A holiday has been declared for all educational institutions in Konni Taluk of Pathanamthitta on Monday due to heavy rain and landslides.

The Pathanamthitta district collector stated in a post

shared on Facebook that the exams would still take place according to the planned schedule. Meanwhile, IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in Kerala in the upcoming hours.