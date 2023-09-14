CM Siddaramaiah Tells Tamil Nadu: We Don't Have Water, Can't Release To Tamil Nadu

Siddaramaiah defended the Mekedatu project, asserting that it could potentially provide 67 TMC of water. He urged the Central government to intervene in this matter and called upon the Cauvery River Water Management Authority to make an appropriate decision.

Cauvery issue: HD Deve Gowda urges unity over issue

In a bid to address the escalating water dispute, an all-party delegation from Karnataka plans to visit Delhi. They have requested an audience with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Water Resources Minister to present their case.



Additionally, Karnataka's Water Resources Minister D.K Shivakumar has already engaged with legal experts to prepare a compelling argument, with the case scheduled for a hearing on Wednesday.