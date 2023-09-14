Kushi Star Vijay Deverakonda Visits Yadadri Temple To Seek Blessings; Pics Go Viral

According to Sacnilk's news report, 'Kushi' suffered a minor drop in receipts on the second day, with an expected income of Rs 9 crore. Despite this decline, the film received overwhelmingly good reviews. Along with Deverakonda, the cast of 'Kushi' includes Samantha, Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Lakshmi, Rohini, Ali, and Rahul Ramakrishna.

Vijay's previfilm, 'Liger,' did not score well at the box office. Vijay Devarakonda addressed the commercial failure of 'Liger' during the trailer premiere of 'Kushi' in Hyderabad. He acknowledged his dismay, adding, "It hurts when a film doesn't perform or work." I've had a lot of flops in the past, and Liger isn't the first."

Meanwhile, 'Kushi' is a Mythri Movie Makers production, with Murali handling cinematography, Prawin Pudi editing, and Hesham Abdul Wahab supplying the soundtrack. The film is a charming blend of romance and humour that appeals to many people.

On Sunday, Vijay shared a video on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Vijay and Samantha. Viplav and Aaradhya. We wanted one thing. To spread Kushi so good to see the families filled with

Kushiiiii."