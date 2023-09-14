Honor 90 To Launch Soon, Upcoming Smartphone Listed On Amazon; Check Out Expected Specs & Price

Check out expected features

There are several amazing features on the Honour 90 phone, which is now offered in China. It boasts a sizable 6.7-inch screen with excellent picture quality, and it can quickly refresh the screen to provide the appearance of seamless motion. When using the phone outside, the screen might also get excessively bright.

The Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 is a powerful brain found within the phone. It can manage a lot of tasks at once and perform really quickly. The phone has a whopping 512GB of storage for all of your programmes, images, and videos in addition to up to 16GB of memory.

The Honour 90 features three cameras on the rear for snapping images. The primary one can shoot incredibly detailed photographs because it has a staggering 200 megapixels. To enhance the aesthetic of your photos, there is also a depth sensor and a wide-angle camera. Additionally, there is a 50-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video chats. It boasts a large battery with 5,000mAh to keep you running all day.





Check out expected price

In India, the Honour 90 smartphone is anticipated to cost roughly Rs. 35,000, according to varimedia reports. This places it in the same pricing bracket as other well-known smartphones as the PF5 5G, iQoo Neo 7 Pro, and OnePNord 3 5G.

The Honour 90 was initially offered in China for CNY 2,499, or around Rs. 29,000 in Indian rupees, for the basic model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Higher-end models with 16GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB of storage are also available; they cost CNY 2,799 (about Rs. 32,680) and CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,017), respectively.

