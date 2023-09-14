Is Urfi Javed Topless? Actress Wears Bra Made Of Fish Tank; Takes Social Media By Storm

Urfi Javed is at it again, shattering the intewith her eccentric fashion choices that never fail to amaze and entertain her followers and detractors alike.

The 25-year-old diva, known for her bold fashion statements, has again taken social media by storm, this time by wrapping her assets in clear plastic bags with fish. (Video )



Javed, who delights in pushing the boundaries of design, fashioned a costume made of translucent plastic bags, each containing live fish. These bags were artfully placed to promote modesty while still displaying her own sense of style.

Some goldfish can be seen swimming within tightly coiled plastic bags. She accessorised with bright pink track leggings.

The TV actress opted for a braided hairstyle and bright makeup for the video, which included the song '3:15' by Russ.

Needless to say, netizens were left baffled by the same and reacted to Uorfi Javed's aquarium ensemble. One of the netizens said,“Kudos but free those fishes please.” A user stated,“Omg... unbelievable Creative!!! Mind-blowing.” Another netizen went on to say,“This is something beyond the imagination.”

A user said,“Omg that one is totally commendable I mean how.” A netizen went on to add,“Ab ye machhaliya bhi sharama jaaye gi tere samne lekin tujhe in ke samne sharam nahi aaye gi.” A user went on to state,“Bhagwan es ne to janwaro ko bhi nahi chhoda.”

Another said,“Ye sirf aap hi kar skte ho.” A user went on to say,“Sharam to nahi hai apko begairat ladki.” A netizen said,“wow yaar kitni intelligent hai agar ye apna mind fashion designer ki jagah thik se lagati to hum chand to kya ab tak pluto pahuch jate.”

