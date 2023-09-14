Oneplus Pad Go Tablet In The Works? Here's What We Know So Far

OnePhas not yet announced any details regarding the existence of a new Android tablet, so this information should be considered with a pinch of salt.

Also Read |

Honor 90 to launch soon, upcoming smartphone listed on Amazon; Check out expected specs & price

The purported OnePPad Go is expected to debut with upgrades over the OnePPad. The latter went on sale in India in April this year with a starting price tag of Rs. 37,999 for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The model costing Rs. 39,999 has 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. There is just one Halo Green finish available for it.





Also Read |

Google Pixel 8 series to launch on October 4; Check expected display, software, features & more

The 11.61-inch (2,000 x 2,800 pixels) LCD screen on the OnePPad has a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. It has an integrated UFS 3.1 storage capacity of up to 256GB and a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC that supports up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for taking selfies and a 13-megapixel camera module on the back with support for EIS. The 9,510mAh battery for the OnePPad is included in the box along with a 100W charger.

However, the charging support of the tablet is capped at 67W.

Also Read |

Infinix Zero 30 5G: First lot SOLD OUT! Check out its features, price & other details