Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's Witti Reaction To Fan Asking Authenticity Of Film's Advance Booking Goes Viral

On social media, Shah Rukh recently announced the availability of advance tickets for "Jawan." The most costly ticket for Atlee's movie can cost up to Rs 2,400, according to BookMyShow. The most expensive tickets are priced at Rs 2,300 and Rs 2,400 in Mumbai and Delhi, respectively.Shah Rukh Khan will reportedly play two characters in the Atlee-directed film "Jawan." Alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara, he will appear on screen. Deepika Padukone makes a special appearance in the film as well. Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Priyamani, and Sunil Grover are also featured in the "Jawan" cast as prominent actors. It premieres on September 7, 2023, in theatres.





