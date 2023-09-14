Kajari Teej 2023: Significance, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Rituals, And Traditions

Significance of Kajari Teej: Kajari Teej celebrates the love and union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Legend has it that Kajari was a forest where King Dadurai frequently visited with his wife. When the king passed away, the queen chose to perform Sati with him, and Kajari Teej emerged as a tradition to commemorate their love. This festival aims to enhance love and prosperity in married lives.

Shubh Muhurat: According to Drik Panchang, Kajari Teej will be celebrated on September 2, 2023. The Tritiya Tithi (third day of the lunar fortnight) will begin at 23:50 p.m. on September 1 and will end at 20:49 PM on September 2.

Puja Rituals and Traditions:

Kajari Teej is a day of devotion and celebration, where married women pray for the happiness and prosperity of their married lives. It is a time to strengthen the bond between couples and seek the blessings of divine deities.

