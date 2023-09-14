Jupiter To Saturn: How Much Would A 50 Kg Man Weigh On Each Planet

Jupiter, with its enormmass and strong gravity, has a much higher weight compared to Earth. Smaller planets like Mercury have lower gravity, leading to lighter weights

A man weighing 50 Kgs on Earth will weigh

18.84 kgs on Mercury

A man weighing 50 kgs on Earth will weigh

45.19 kgs on Venus

The weight is in reference to Earth's gravitational force

A man weighing 50 Kgs on Earth will weigh

18.97 kg on Mars

A man weighing 50 kgs on Earth will have a huge weight of

126.34 kgs on Jupiter due to its immense size and mass

A man weighing 50kgs on Earth will have a weight of

53.21 kgs on Saturn

A man having 50 kgs of weight on Earth will have a weight of

44.27 kgs on Uranus

A man weighing 50 kgs on Earth experiences a weight of

56.88 kgs on Neptune

50 kg person would weigh approximately 3.11 kilograms on Pluto due to its low gravity