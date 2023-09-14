Jupiter To Saturn: How Much Would A 50 Kg Man Weigh On Each Planet

(MENAFN- Asianet) Jupiter, with its enormmass and strong gravity, results in a much higher weight for an object or person compared to Earth. Conversely, smaller planets like Mercury have lower gravitational forces, leading to lighter weights
A man weighing 50 Kgs on Earth will weigh
18.84 kgs on Mercury
A man weighing 50 kgs on Earth will weigh
45.19 kgs on Venus
The weight is in reference to Earth's gravitational force
A man weighing 50 Kgs on Earth will weigh
18.97 kg on Mars
A man weighing 50 kgs on Earth will have a huge weight of
126.34 kgs on Jupiter due to its immense size and mass
A man weighing 50kgs on Earth will have a weight of
53.21 kgs on Saturn
A man having 50 kgs of weight on Earth will have a weight of
44.27 kgs on Uranus
A man weighing 50 kgs on Earth experiences a weight of
56.88 kgs on Neptune
50 kg person would weigh approximately 3.11 kilograms on Pluto due to its low gravity
