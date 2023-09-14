Kushi Box Office Day 1 Collection: Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Film Mints Rs 16 Crores

ALSO READ: Kushi: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda's steamy scene goes VIRAL - WATCH

Written and directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Kushi has been dubbed in Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. It also stars Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and Saranya.

The movie is about how Vijay's Viplav and Samantha's Aaradhya fall in love during their individual vacation in Kashmir. But their families get involved to make them apart. To prove families wrong, the duo get married. But their marriage hits a roadblock when differences emerge between them. Their relatable but lovely world of romance with bittersweet moments is the centre of the narrative.

Samantha has been on a break from work and was vacationing in Bali before returning to India for promotions of Kushi. She joined Vijay at the Kushi musical concert in Hyderabad last month. The duo set the stage on fire as they danced to the romantic numbers from the film. The film has lovely songs like Na Rojaa Nuvve, Aradhya, Yedhaki Oka Gaayam, Osi Pellama and the Kushi title song.

